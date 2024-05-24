The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3's New Video Previews Ancient City Insurrection Arc, ASCA's Ending Song

Aniplex debute a new promotional video and key visual for the third television season of the The irregular at magic high school anime on Saturday. The video previews the Ancient City Insurrection story arc, and it also previews the arc's ending theme song "Shion no Hanataba o" (An Aster Bouquet) by singer ASCA .



© 2023 佐島 勤/KADOKAWA/魔法科高校3製作委員会

The season premiered on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on April 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs with English subtitles, and it also began streaming the English dub .

LiSA is performing the opening theme song "Shouted Serenade." Kairi Yagi performs the ending theme song "recall" for the "Double Seven Arc." The music unit Sangatsu no Phantasia perform the ending theme song "Snow Noir" for the "Steeple Chase Arc."

Tsutomu Satou 's The irregular at magic high school ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021.

Yen Press publishes the original The irregular at magic high school light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered in October 2020 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered in July 2021.

Sources: The irregular at magic high school anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.