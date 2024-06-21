A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero Anime's 3rd Promo Video Previews Theme Song by May'n

New visual also revealed for series debuting on July 6

The official website for A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero , the television anime adaptation of Kaito 's Mob kara Hajimaru Tansaku Eiyūtan light novel series, revealed a second key visual and a third promotional video on Friday. The video previews May'n 's ending theme song "Strobe Fantasy." Amatsuki performs the opening theme song "UpStart."

The anime will debut on July 6 on Tokyo MX , BS- NTV , and ABEMA . ABEMA will debut the first two episodes at once. The show will debut on AT-X on July 9 and on TV Nagasaki on July 11.

The anime will star:

Tomoki Kobayashi ( Utawarerumono , Takunomi. , Akame ga KILL! ) is directing the anime at studio Gekkō , and Starry Cube is producing. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Girls' Last Tour ) is overseeing the series scripts, Shōko Yasuda ( My Happy Marriage , Am I Actually the Strongest? ) is designing the characters, and Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? franchise) is composing the music.

Kaito launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2019. Hobby Japan 's HJ Bunko imprint is publishing the novels with illustration by Arumikku .

The light novels' story centers on Kaito Takagi, a high school student with a mob character and low status. He's an ordinary explorer who hunts slimes everyday in dungeons that appear in Japan. One day, he encounters a golden slime that he has never seen before. Baffled, he still manages to defeat the slime, and get an extremely rare item called the "servant card," which can summon mythical beings, and has a value of hundreds of millions. He then summons a valkyrie, a beautiful warrior maiden. Kaito starts his adventure to rise from being a mob to a hero.

Terio Teri launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Akita Shoten 's Dokodemo Young Champion magazine in August 2021.

