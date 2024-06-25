'So I'm a Spider, So What?' Anime Gets Browser RPG

Pre-registration is now open

CTW Inc. announced on Tuesday that the television anime of author Okina Baba and illustrator Tsukasa Kiryu 's So I'm a Spider, So What? ( Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? ) novels is inspiring a dungeon crawler role-playing game titled So I'm a Spider, So What? Labyrinth Ruler .

Image courtesy of CTW Inc. ©Okina BABA,Tsukasa KIRYU/PUBLISHED BY KADOKAWA/So I'm a Spider, So What? PARTNERS ©CTW, INC. All rights reserved.

Pre-registration for the browser game is now open. The game will be available in English.

CTW Inc. describes the game:

Playable on the G123 game service, you will raise "me," who has been reincarnated as a spider mob. Gather allies and survive in a labyrinth filled with overwhelmingly powerful enemy monsters. Begin your survival journey aiming to become the ruler of the labyrinth!

The television anime of the novels premiered in January 2021.

Baba launched the novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in May 2015. Kadokawa published the 16th and final novel volume in January 2022. The series ranked #2 on the list of best novels in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook, and ranked #3 on the 2017 list.

Asahiro Kakashi 's manga adaptation runs on Young Ace Up , and Kadokawa published the 14th compiled book volume on April 9. Yen Press is releasing the novels and the manga in English.

Baba's original novels take place in a world where the hero and the demon king are locked in a continuous dispute. Their grand magic crosses into another world, and ends up exploding in a classroom, killing the students inside. The students are then reincarnated into a fantasy world. The protagonist, who has the lowest position in the class, is reincarnated as a one-meter-long monster spider. But she accepts this fate and adapts to her new life and situation quickly. The story follows the protagonist as she survives in this new world.

Source: Press release