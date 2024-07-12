ATRI -My Dear Moments- Anime's 3rd Promo Video Previews 22/7's Ending Theme

1st episode preview also streamed for series debuting on Saturday

Aniplex began streaming a third promotional video and a first episode preview on Friday for the anime of Aniplex.exe 's ATRI: My Dear Moments visual novel. The promotional video previews idol group 22/7 's ending theme song "YES to NO no Aida ni" (Between YES and NO).

Image via ATRI: My Dear Moments anime's X/Twitter account © ATRI ANIME PROJECT

The anime will premiere in July 13 on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV channels at 24:00 JST (effectively, July 14 at 12 midnight JST). The anime will also stream on the d Anime Store in Japan on July 13 at 24:30 JST (effectively, July 14 at 12:30 a.m.). Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs.

©ATRI ANIME PROJECT

The anime's cast includes:

Makoto Katō ( Bloom Into You , Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note ) is directing the series at TROYCA , and Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! Superstar!! , Sound! Euphonium , A Place Further Than the Universe ) is in charge of the series scripts. Asuta Konno at Frontwing is credited with the original story, and Yusano and Moto4 drafted the original character designs. Michio Satō is adapting those designs for animation, and Fuminori Matsumoto is composing the music.

Nogizaka46 performs the opening song "Ano Hikari" (That Light). Idol group 22/7 performs the ending theme song "YES to NO no Aida ni" (Between YES and NO).

The all-ages game also has a manga adaptation that launched in Kadokawa 's Comptiq magazine in October 2022. Jako is drawing the manga.

Aniplex.exe describes ATRI: My Dear Moments :

Ikaruga Natsuki, a boy who lost his mother and his leg in an accident some years earlier, returns disillusioned from a harsh life in the big city to find his old countryside home half-swallowed by the sea.

Left without a family, all he has to his name is the ship and submarine left to him by his oceanologist grandmother, and her debts.

His only hope to restore the dreams for the future that he has lost is to take up an opportunity presented to him by the suspicious debt collector Catherine. They set sail to search the sunken ruins of his grandmother's laboratory in order to find a treasure rumor says she left there.

But what they find is not riches or jewels: it is a strange girl lying asleep in a coffin at the bottom of the sea. Atri.

Atri is a robot, but her appearance and her wealth of emotions would fool anyone into thinking she's a living, breathing human being. In gratitude for being salvaged, she makes a declaration to Natsuki.

"I want to fulfill my master's final order. Until I do, I'll be your leg!

In a little town slowly being enveloped by the ocean, an unforgettable summer is about to begin for this boy and this mysterious robot girl...

Aniplex.exe released the game on PC in English, Japanese, simplified Chinese, and traditional Chinese in June 2020. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch and on iOS and Android.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.