Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 8-14

The debut episode of the live-action series of Satoru Hiura 's Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai ( No domestic work for Ms. Saionji ) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, July 9 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.3% rating.

The third live-action film adaptation of Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga aired on NTV on Friday, July 12 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 9.3% rating.

The first half of the 2023 anime film Soreike! Anpanman Roboly to Pokapoka Present aired on NTV on Friday, July 12 at 10:55 a.m. and earned a 1.2% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)