Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 8-14
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The debut episode of the live-action series of Satoru Hiura's Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai (No domestic work for Ms. Saionji) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, July 9 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.3% rating.
The third live-action film adaptation of Yasuhisa Hara's Kingdom manga aired on NTV on Friday, July 12 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 9.3% rating.
The first half of the 2023 anime film Soreike! Anpanman Roboly to Pokapoka Present aired on NTV on Friday, July 12 at 10:55 a.m. and earned a 1.2% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|July 14 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|July 14 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|July 13 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|July 14 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Wonderful Precure!
|TV Asahi
|July 14 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|July 13 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|My Hero Academia season 7
|NTV
|July 13 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc
|TBS
|July 14 (Sun)
|23:45
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|July 13 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|July 13 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|Gigantosaurus Season 3
|NHK-E
|July 13 (Sat)
|08:10
|25 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)