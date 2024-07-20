×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 8-14

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc anime earns 2.3% rating

The debut episode of the live-action series of Satoru Hiura's Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai (No domestic work for Ms. Saionji) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, July 9 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.3% rating.

The third live-action film adaptation of Yasuhisa Hara's Kingdom manga aired on NTV on Friday, July 12 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 9.3% rating.

The first half of the 2023 anime film Soreike! Anpanman Roboly to Pokapoka Present aired on NTV on Friday, July 12 at 10:55 a.m. and earned a 1.2% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV July 14 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.4
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV July 14 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.1
Detective Conan NTV July 13 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
4.3
One Piece Fuji TV July 14 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.1
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi July 14 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.7
Doraemon TV Asahi July 13 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.6
My Hero Academia season 7 NTV July 13 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.3
Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc TBS July 14 (Sun) 23:45 30 min.
2.3
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E July 13 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.7
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E July 13 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.5
Gigantosaurus Season 3 NHK-E July 13 (Sat) 08:10 25 min.
1.5

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 1-7
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives