Nukitashi The Animation Series Reveals Main Staff, Character Visuals

Kadokawa revealed on Sunday the main staff and character visuals for Nukitashi the Animation , the anime adaptation of Qruppo 's adult visual novel adventure game Nuki-Gee Mitai na Shima ni Sunderu Hinnyū (Watashi) wa Dō Surya Ii Desuka? (What's a Flat-Chested Girl Like Me to Do on an Island Straight Out of a Porn Game? or Nukitashi for short). The video at the venue when the anime adaptation was announced during the "Nukitashi Dōsōkai ~Ano Goro wa Wakakatta~" (Nukitashi Alumni Reunion ~We Were Young Then~) event on January 28, was also released for the first time.

Character visuals:

Junnosuke Tachibana

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Qruppo/青藍島観光協会

Hinami Watarai

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Qruppo/青藍島観光協会

Nanase Katagiri

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Qruppo/青藍島観光協会

Misaki Hotori

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Qruppo/青藍島観光協会

Asane Tachibana

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Qruppo/青藍島観光協会

Nobuyoshi Nagayama ( Vampire Dormitory , Love Flops , Happy Sugar Life ) is directing the anime at Passione . Kenta Ihara ( Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- , Uncle From Another World , Mieruko-chan ) is in charge of series composition and script, and the game's scenario writers Naoto Kurahone ( Qruppo ) and Yū Kamichika ( Qruppo ) are in charge of script supervision. Kumata is designing the characters, Hakushaku Ebikare, Sasa Ikeki, Umigame, and Kashiko are composing the music. Hamedori-kun ( Qruppo ) is the series' general supervisor.

Nukitashi

NUKITASHI , which first launched Qruppo 's explosive popularity in the visual novel scene, follows the story of the anti-copulation resistance fighters of No Love No Sex in their fight to bring down the draconian Pervert Law and its sex-crazed proponents on Seiran Island. Equal parts eccentric, humorous, and action packed, NUKITASHI remains beloved and highly acclaimed among Japanese fans, and took home the prize for Best Scenario—as well as Best New Brand—in 2018's annual Moe Game Awards.

Shiravune has releasedin other languages besides Japanese, and it describes the game:

Qruppo launched the game as an adult title in 2018. Shiravune began offering the game on Windows via the Johren service (as an 18+ title) and also on Steam in June 2023. Qruppo released the Nukitashi 2 sequel game in 2019, and Shiravune released the sequel on February 16.

Mameojitan launched a manga adaptation of the game on Beaglee 's Manga Ōkoku service in 2020, and then began serializing the manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in 2021. Shueisha published the sixth manga volume on April 18.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.