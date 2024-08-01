Nana Nanato's VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Light Novels to End Main Story in 10th Volume

Light novel series launched in 2021; ongoing anime adaptation premiered on July 7

The ninth volume of'slight novel series revealed on July 20 that the main story will end in the light novel's 10th volume. According to Nanato, by the time that they had finalized the plan for the fifth generation, they decided that the main story would end.

Nanato launched the novel series with illustrations by Siokazunoko in 2021. J-Novel Club licensed the novels and it describes the story:

Twenty-year-old former wage slave Yūki Tanaka now works among her idols: the streamers of Live-On, one of Japan's top VTuber companies. As the gorgeous, polite Awayuki Kokorone, she delivers only the most ladylike content. Unfortunately, her subscriber count and savings are at rock bottom. One evening, after Yuki thinks she's ended her stream, she cracks a few cold ones—and more than a few crude jokes—while watching Live-On's video archives. But her viewers hear it all, and clips of her bawdy, drunken commentary go viral overnight. Yuki thinks her career is over...until her manager reveals that everyone at Live-On has been waiting for her to snap all along and gives her free rein to drink on-stream. Now free of all feigned purity, she jumps right into her new “rowdy drunk” character and is welcomed into the fold by her fellow Live-On VTubers, who turn out to be just as crazy as she is! With her views and finances skyrocketing, Yuki's work—for the first time in her life—is actually fun!

Roto Fujisaki launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in August 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume on June 25.

The light novel series' ongoing anime adaptation premiered on July 7. Crunchyroll streams the series as it airs, and is also streaming an English dub .

