VTuber Legend Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals July 7 Premiere, More Cast

The staff for the television anime of Nana Nanato 's VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream light novel series revealed the show's second promotional video on Friday. The staff also revealed the show's July 7 debut, more cast members, and song information.

The show will premiere on July 7 on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , AT-X , and d Anime Store , and will premiere on BS NTV on July 9.

The new cast includes:

Azusa Tadokoro as Arisu Sōma



Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 七斗七・塩かずのこ／KADOKAWA／「ぶいでん」製作委員会

M.A.O as Eirai Sonokaze



Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 七斗七・塩かずのこ／KADOKAWA／「ぶいでん」製作委員会

Ai Kayano as Kaeru Yamatani



Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 七斗七・塩かずのこ／KADOKAWA／「ぶいでん」製作委員会

Ayane Sakura (as both Awayuki Kokorone and Shuwa-chan) will perform the opening theme song "Virtual Show Time!," and the "Live-ON CAST" will perform an insert song titled "Live Start."

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 七斗七・塩かずのこ／KADOKAWA／「ぶいでん」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Takuya Asaoka ( Immoral Guild , Redo of Healer ) is directing the anime at TNK . Deko Akao ( Noragami , Komi Can't Communicate ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Reina Iwasaki ( The Dawn of the Witch ) is designing the characters. Live2D JUKU is in charge of Live 2D direction, and nizima LIVE is in charge of Live2D motion tracker.

J-Novel Club licensed the novels and it describes the story:

Twenty-year-old former wage slave Yuki Tanaka now works among her idols: the streamers of Live-On, one of Japan's top VTuber companies. As the gorgeous, polite Awayuki Kokorone, she delivers only the most ladylike content. Unfortunately, her subscriber count and savings are at rock bottom. One evening, after Yuki thinks she's ended her stream, she cracks a few cold ones—and more than a few crude jokes—while watching Live-On's video archives. But her viewers hear it all, and clips of her bawdy, drunken commentary go viral overnight. Yuki thinks her career is over...until her manager reveals that everyone at Live-On has been waiting for her to snap all along and gives her free rein to drink on-stream. Now free of all feigned purity, she jumps right into her new “rowdy drunk” character and is welcomed into the fold by her fellow Live-On VTubers, who turn out to be just as crazy as she is! With her views and finances skyrocketing, Yuki's work—for the first time in her life—is actually fun!

Nanato launched the novel series with illustrations by Siokazunoko in 2021. Roto Fujisaki launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in August 2023.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.