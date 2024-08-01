No Longer Allowed In Another World Anime Reveals More Cast

The staff for the English dub for the television anime of Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu 's No Longer Allowed In Another World ( Isekai Shikkaku ) manga revealed four more cast members on Thursday:

Kenta Miyake as Elton

Nobuo Tobita as Miller

Saya Aizawa as Aria

Takehito Koyasu as Pope

The anime premiered on July 9 on, and, and premiered onon July 13. The series began streaming in Japan onandon July 9.is streaming the anime as it airs.

Shigeki Kawai ( Uncle From Another World ) is directing the anime at Atelier Pontdarc . Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun , My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 ) is supervising and writing the series' scripts. Tomoshige Inayoshi and Asako Inayoshi (both on Buddy Complex ) are designing the characters and serving as chief animation directors. Kenji Terao is credited for monster design. Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music.

Kashitarō Itō performs the opening theme song "Shura Nikki, and Mayu Maeshima performs the ending theme song "Sayonara, Subarashiki Sekai yo."

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A second life in another world with cute girls by your side and video gamey powers--sounds like a dream, right? Not so for a certain melancholy author, who would quite literally rather drop dead. Honestly, all the fantastical adventure is just getting in the way of his poetic dream of finding the perfect place to die. But no matter how much he risks his hide, everything seems to keep turning out okay. Will our terminally depressed hero find a new lease on life in this cheerfully bleak isekai comedy?

The Love After World Domination manga duo Noda and Wakamatsu launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits website in October 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on June 28.

