The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Anime Gets 2nd Season

The staff of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic , the television anime of Kurokata 's Chiyu Mahō no Machigatta Tsukai-kata: Senjō o Kakeru Kaifuku Yōin (The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic: Recovery Team Running Through the Battlefield) fantasy light novel series, revealed at a panel at Otakon on Saturday that the anime will get a second season.

The first season debuted on January 5. streamed the series as it aired, and also streamed an English dub.

Takahide Ogata ( Kaiketsu Zorori: Lalala♪ Star Tanjō , Motto! Majime ni Fumajime Kaiketsu Zorori ) directed the anime at Studio Add and Shinei Animation . Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Quality Assurance in Another World ) was in charge of series scripts, and Kenji Tanabe ( BLUELOCK ) designed the characters. Elements Garden ( Hitoshi Fujima , Seima Kondō) composed the music.

The "slapstick isekai fantasy with gags and battles" begins when ordinary high school student Usato happens to bump into student council president Suzune and classmate Kazuki on his way home. All three are suddenly swallowed up by a magic circle and transported to another world.

The trio are summoned as heroes to save a kingdom from a demon king's army — but, only Suzune and Kazuki have what it takes to be heroes. Usato just happened to be dragged along for the ride.

However, things turn around when Usato is discovered to have the rare knowledge of a healing mage. He is abducted by a woman who identifies herself as Rose, the leader of the life-saving corps, and drafted into her ranks.

Kurokata launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in March 2014. MF Books imprint published the first volume of the novel with illustrations by KeG in March 2016, and the 12th and final volume in March 2020. Reki Kyūgazan is adapting the story into a manga, and Kadokawa is publishing the volumes in print. The novel series has more than 4 million copies in circulation (print and digital).

One Peace Books is releasing the novels and manga in English.

