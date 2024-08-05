Monster Hunter Wilds Game Streams 3 New Videos

Videos feature Focus Mode, Basic Mechanics, Great Sword Weapon overview for 2025 game

The official YouTube channel for CAPCOM 's long-running Monster Hunter action game series started streaming three new videos for the franchise 's newest game Monster Hunter Wilds , on Monday.

Focus Mode Overview

Basic Mechanics Overview

Great Sword Weapon Overview

The game is slated to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2025.

CAPCOM recently launched the Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles smartphone puzzle game on June 26 (June 27 in Japan).

Monster Hunter Rise , the latest main game in the franchise , launched on Switch in March 2021 and then launched on PC via Steam in January 2022. CAPCOM released the game on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass in January 2023. The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion for the game debuted for Switch and PC via Steam in June 2022, and launched on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass in April 2023.

The Monster Hunter Stories remastered game launched for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam on June 14. The new release of Monster Hunter Stories features full voice acting, improved graphics, a Museum mode, and content that was previously only available in Japan.

CAPCOM and Niantic released Monster Hunter Now , a new augmented reality (AR) smartphone game in the franchise , for iOS and Android devices last September.

The Monster Hunter game franchise has reached 100 million sales worldwide.