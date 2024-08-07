You are Ms. servant Anime Reveals 4 More Cast, Key Visual

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the television anime of Shotan 's You are Ms. servant ( Kimi wa Meido-sama. ) manga revealed the anime's key visual and four more cast members on Wednesday.

The newly announced cast are:

Eriko Matsui as Agemochitarō

Hikaru Iida as Riko Yokoya

Lynn as Grace

Konomi Inagaki as Naka Hikage

The anime will debut in October on the "NUMAnimation" programming block.

The anime stars Toshiki Kumagai as Hitoyoshi Yokoya and Reina Ueda as Yuki / Xue.

Ayumu Watanabe ( Children of the Sea , Space Brothers , Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko ) is directing the anime at FelixFilm. Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) is overseeing the series scripts, Tomoyasu Kurashima ( Infinite Stratos ) is designing the characters, and Masahiro Tokuda ( Ishura , Platinum End ) is composing the music.

Shogakukan Asia publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

This is the story of a maid who is all alone in the world, but who finally finds a family. Told from young that her only worth is as a killer, Yuki had known nothing else except cold efficiency and following orders. Now that she has a chance to leave her past behind, she arrives at the doorstep of Hitoyoshi Yokoya, asking to be employed… as a maid?! Thus begins the journey of a former assassin learning what it means to be ‘normal’!

Shotan launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry platform in 2020. The manga's eighth compiled book volume will ship in Japan on Thursday.