News
365 Days to the Wedding TV Anime Reveals Theme Songs, October 3 Debut
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The official website for the television anime adaptation of Tamiki Wakaki's 365 Days to the Wedding (Kekkon Surutte, Hontō Desu ka?: 365 Days to the Wedding) manga revealed the anime's theme songs and October 3 debut date on Friday. HoneyWorks feat. HaKoniwalily are performing the opening theme song "Kirakira" (Sparkling) and GOHOBI is performing the ending theme song "Tsumari wa" (In Short).The anime will star Saori Hayami as Rika Honjoji and Kentarō Kumagai as Takuya Ohara.
The additional cast members include:
- Ami Koshimizu as Asako Kurokawa
- Fukushi Ochiai as Hiromi Gonda
- Kana Asumi as Natsumi Komiya
- Haruki Ishiya as Keisuke Itsuki
- Kentarō Tone as Susumu Shinshi
- Jōji Nakata as Jouji-san
Hiroshi Ikehata (FLCL Progressive, Dark Gathering) is directing the anime at Ashi Production. Kazuho Hyodo (Kiratto Pri☆Chan, TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You) is overseeing the series scripts, and Shuji Maruyama (Isekai Cheat Magician, Helck) is designing the characters. Shun Narita and Yūsuke Seo are composing the music at Pony Canyon. Ryōsuke Naya is the sound director at Studio Mausu.
Additional staff includes:
- Sub-Character Design: Miyako Nishida
- Color Design: Aiko Yamagami
- Art Director: Quan Bin Zhong
- Art Setting: Manami Takizawa
- Director of Photography: Iori Yokoi
- Editing: Akinori Mishima (Mishima Editing Room)
Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
Takuya and Rika are coworkers in a travel agency in Tokyo. They're both single, but they don't mind, since they're introverts with fulfilling lives at home. Unfortunately, now their job is looking to staff an office in Siberia, and non-married employees are the first to be considered. Rika is desperate to avoid the transfer and goes to Takuya with an idea: if they pretend they're getting married in a year, they can stay in Tokyo. The only problem is the two of them barely know each other! If these two quiet coworkers “fake” a relationship, will it turn into something real?
Wakaki launched the manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in March 2020. The manga ended in its 11th volume in July 2023.
The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that debuted in October 2022.
Sources: 365 Days to the Wedding anime's website, Comic Natalie