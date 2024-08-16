365 Days to the Wedding TV Anime Reveals Theme Songs, October 3 Debut

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Tamiki Wakaki 's 365 Days to the Wedding ( Kekkon Surutte, Hontō Desu ka ?: 365 Days to the Wedding ) manga revealed the anime's theme songs and October 3 debut date on Friday. HoneyWorks feat. HaKoniwalily are performing the opening theme song "Kirakira" (Sparkling) and GOHOBI is performing the ending theme song "Tsumari wa" (In Short).

Image via 365 Days to the Wedding anime's Twitter account ©若木 民喜・小学館／ アニメ「結婚するって、本当ですか」製作委員会 ©若木民喜／小学館

The anime will staras Rika Honjoji andas

The additional cast members include:

Hiroshi Ikehata ( FLCL Progressive , Dark Gathering ) is directing the anime at Ashi Production . Kazuho Hyodo ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Shuji Maruyama ( Isekai Cheat Magician , Helck ) is designing the characters. Shun Narita and Yūsuke Seo are composing the music at Pony Canyon . Ryōsuke Naya is the sound director at Studio Mausu .

Additional staff includes:

Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Takuya and Rika are coworkers in a travel agency in Tokyo. They're both single, but they don't mind, since they're introverts with fulfilling lives at home. Unfortunately, now their job is looking to staff an office in Siberia, and non-married employees are the first to be considered. Rika is desperate to avoid the transfer and goes to Takuya with an idea: if they pretend they're getting married in a year, they can stay in Tokyo. The only problem is the two of them barely know each other! If these two quiet coworkers “fake” a relationship, will it turn into something real?

Wakaki launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in March 2020. The manga ended in its 11th volume in July 2023.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that debuted in October 2022.