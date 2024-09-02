Hayao Miyazaki Receives Philippines' Ramon Magsaysay Award

Award honors individuals, organizations involved in Asia who have helped others

Image courtesy of GKIDS © 2023 Studio Ghibli

The Boy and the Heron

The Philippines' Ramon Magsaysay Award honoredco-founder anddirectorwith the award on Saturday. The award, named after the Philippines' seventh president, and presented annually every August 31, honors "greatness of spirit shown in service to the peoples of Asia—regardless of race, gender, or religion."

In the award citation, the award highlights Miyazaki's "lifelong commitment to the use of art, specifically animation, to illuminate the human condition."

Miyazaki is the 33rd Japanese person in the award's history to receive the award.

Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki 's latest feature film The Boy and the Heron ( Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka ) opened in Japan in July 2023, and sold 1.003 million tickets and earned about US$13.2 million in its first three days in Japan. It is the #59 highest-grossing film ever in Japan (as of March 31), and was the third highest-grossing domestic film in Japan in 2023. The film has earned 9.26 billion yen (about US$61.0 million) in Japan. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend in the U.S. box office, with an earning of US$12,836,313 in its first three days.

The film won Best Animated Feature Film in the 96th Academy Awards ceremony on March 10.

Miyazaki rose to prominence in the 1970s on such television anime series as Lupin III , Future Boy Conan , and Sherlock Hound . He directed his first feature film, Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro , in 1979. He then adapted the beginning of his Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind manga into an anime film in 1984, before he and fellow director Isao Takahata founded Studio Ghibli .

With Ghibli, Miyazaki helmed the feature films Laputa: Castle in the Sky , My Neighbor Totoro , Kiki's Delivery Service , Porco Rosso , Princess Mononoke , Spirited Away , Howl's Moving Castle , Ponyo , and The Wind Rises . He also co-produced Takahata's directorial efforts and directed smaller projects such as the "experimental film" On Your Mark and Ghibli Museum Shorts such as Mei and the Kitten Bus and Mr. Dough and the Egg Princess .

Source: The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation website via Comicbook