Mirage of Blaze R Manga Ends in Next Chapter

The September issue of Akita Publishing 's Mystery Bonita magazine announced on Friday that Honō no Mirage R (pronounced "Reboot"), Shoko Hamada 's ongoing manga based on Mizuna Kuwabara 's Mirage of Blaze ( Honō no Mirage ) light novel series, will end in the next issue on October 4.

Hamada launched the ongoing series in July 2020. Akita Shoten shipped the ninth compiled book volume on June 14.

Media Blasters previously released the novel series' television anime adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Takaya Oogi is a street-smart high school student, dedicated to protecting his best friend Yuzuru Narita. The two are wrapped up in an ancient war of darkness and tragedy, begun during Japan's chaotic Warring States Period. The psychic powers of long ago find new life in the hearts of Takaya and Yuzuru, but rival clansmen seek to destroy them.

Kuwabara published 40 volumes of the original novel series from 1990 to 2004, with illustrations by Hamada. Hamada's first manga adaptation ran in Hakusensha 's Serie Mystery magazine from 1994 to 1997 with four volumes. The story inspired a 2002 television anime, as well as a 2004 Mirage of Blaze: Rebels of the River Edge original video anime ( OVA ). Media Blasters released both the TV anime and OVA on DVD.

