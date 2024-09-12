Trapped in a Dating Sim Manga Gets 'Study Abroad' Arc With New Staff

The October issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine announced on Monday Jun Shiosato 's Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs ( Otome Game Sekai wa Mob ni Kibishii Sekai desu ) manga, the adaptation of Yomu Mishima 's light novel series of the same title, will continue with new staff. The manga will change its title to Otome Game Sekai wa Mob ni Kibishii Sekai desu Ryūgaku-hen ( Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Study Abroad Arc), and it will launch in the magazine soon. Tanuki Odoro will draw the new manga, Seishirō Matsuri is in charge of composition, and FTops is in charge of production.

Shiosato clarified on their X/Twitter account that the change in staff was not due to any discord between Shiosato, Kadokawa , and Mishima, but was instead because Shiosato decided to "raise the white flag of surrender" on being the artist for the project for future story developments.

Thanks to some unfortunate gameplay, a young man named Leon has been reborn into the world of an alternate universe otome game. Facing an absurd scenario where males are no better than livestock who serve at the whim of women, Leon only has one weapon–his knowledge of the dating sim genre–to survive the challenges he faces and inspire a revolt against the system!

Shiosato launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Dragon Age manga website in October 2018, and it moved th the Dra Dra Sharp# site when that site launched in December 2018. The manga then moved to Dra Dra Flat♭ when that launched in September 2020, and then moved again to Monthly Dragon Age in January 2022. Kadokawa will publish the manga's 13th compiled book volume on November 9.

Mishima launched the original novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in 2017 and ended it there in 2019. Micro Magazine 's GC Novels imprint publishes the story in print with illustrations by Monda in Japan. Seven Seas publishes the light novel series in North America. The light novel series ended in its 13th volume, which shipped in Japan on March 29. The final volume revealed that Mishima will launch a new project in the fall.

Micro Magazine has also published two volumes of a spinoff novel series titled Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of That Otome Game Is Tough for Us ( Ano Otome Game wa Ore-tachi ni Kibishii Sekai Desu ). Seven Seas is releasing the spinoff in English. That spinoff has also inspired a manga adaptation from artist Renji Fukuhara that is running on Dra Dra Flat♭ .

The novels inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2022, and the anime is getting a second season. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired and and also streamed an English dub .



