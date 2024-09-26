Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Anime's Promo Video Reveals January 2025 Debut

More staff also revealed; anime was originally slated to debut this year

The staff of Grisaia: Phantom Trigger the Animation , the television anime adaptation of Frontwing 's Grisaia: Phantom Trigger game, revealed a promotional video on Friday. The video reveals the anime will now debut in January 2025. The anime was originally slated to premiere this year.

The video also revealed more staff for the anime. Kōsuke Murayama is directing the anime. Bibury Animation Studio , which animated the game's OVA and sequel adaptations, will return to produce the television anime. Akio Watanabe is the character designer and chief animation director. Composers include Hitoshi Fujima ( Elements Garden ), Yūsuke Takeda ( Elements Garden ), and Fuminori Matsumoto . Frontwing and WOWMAX are producing the anime.

Image courtesy of Frontwing © Frontwing/Project GPT

OVA

The anime will feature a returning cast from the 2019 original video anime (), includingas Rena,as Tohka,as Christina, andas Murasaki.

The Grisaia: Phantom Trigger OAV adaptation of the game opened in Japan in March 2019, and Frontwing released an English dub.

Anime director Tensho founded the new animation studio Bibury Animation Studio to produce the anime as its first work. Tensho also wrote and supervised the scripts. Akio Watanabe served as the anime's character designer and chief animation director. Ryuichiro Yamakawa planned and produced the anime. Frontwing funded the anime on its own instead of using a production committee.

The Campfire crowdfunding campaign for Grisaia: Phantom Trigger the Animation Stargazer , the sequel to the anime, reached its 10 million yen (about US$92,000) goal less than 24 hours after it launched in July 2019, and it opened in theaters in Japan in November 2020. Each episode was originally planned to be 60 minutes long and would adapt one volume of the original visual novel. The anime's cast reprised their roles from the previous anime.

Sekai Project launched Frontwing 's The Fruit of Grisaia on Steam in 2015 after meeting its Kickstarter goal for a Western release of the game trilogy. Frontwing and Sekai Project have also released The Labyrinth of Grisaia and The Eden of Grisaia on Steam . Frontwing released the The Fruit of Grisaia bonus episode "The Leisure of Grisaia" on Steam in May 2016.

All three of the main games inspired anime and manga adaptations.

The latest entry in the series is Grisaia: Phantom Trigger . The series' eighth and final volume launched for PC in February 2022. Frontwing released the first two volumes of the game with English text for PC via Steam in April 2017 (on the same day Frontwing released the volumes in Japan).

Source: Press release