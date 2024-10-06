Live-Action Oshi no Ko Series Posts New Trailer, Poster Visual

8-episode series premieres globally on November 28, sequel film opens in Japan on December 20

The staff for the live-action adaptation of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga revealed a new trailer and poster visual for the series version on Monday.

The live-actionseries will debut onworldwide on November 28 with eight episodes, and the sequel film will then premiere after the series in theaters on December 20.

The cast includes:

The filmmaker known by the mononym Smith ( Inside Mari , I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die , music videos for Ikimono-gakari , Ketsumeishi , Snow Man ) is directing the film. Director and former actress Hana Matsumoto ( Kimi to Nara Koi o Shitemite mo ) is helming the TV series with Smith . Ayako Kitagawa ( Tokyo Love Story , Laid-Back Camp ) is writing the scripts, and the band fox capture plan ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai , Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye ) is composing the music. Toei 's Ryūsuke Imoto is producing.



The television anime of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime has become the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history." The second season premiered on July 3.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).



