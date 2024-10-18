Magic Maker ~Isekai Mahō no Tsukurikata~ Anime's Main Promo Video Reveals More Cast, January 2025 Debut

New visual, opening theme artist also revealed

Kadokawa started streaming the main promotional video on Friday for the television anime adaptation of Kazuki Kaburagi 's Magic Maker ~Isekai Mahō no Tsukurikata~ (How to Perform Alternate World Magic) light novel series. The video reveals the show's January 2025 debut on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , BS NTV , and AT-X .

The staff also revealed more cast and a new visual, and announced that XIIX will perform the opening theme song "Kirameki" (Twinkle).

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 鏑木カヅキ/MFブックス/マジック・メイカー製作委員会

The cast, including previously announced cast, includes (character name spellings not confirmed):

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 鏑木カヅキ/MFブックス/マジック・メイカー製作委員会

) is directing the anime at) is in charge of series scripts,) is designing the characters,) and) are composing the music, andis in charge of music production.

The story of the light novels centers on a man who dies in the modern world while harboring a longing for magic, and is reincarnated in another world as a baby named Shion. Hoping that magic finally exists in another world, Shion is disappointed when he finds out that magic also does not exist in this new world. One day, while visiting a lake with his sister Marie, Shion witnesses a mysterious phenomenon that was "like magic." Shion then decides to be a pioneer of magic in another world and starts researching about magic.

Kaburagi launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2017, where it is ongoing. Kadokawa published the novels' first volume with illustration by Kururi in May 2020, and the second volume in December that same year. The third volume will ship on December 25.

Tomozō Nishioka launched the manga adaptation on the Manga Doa app in June 2021. Mag Garden published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2021, and the third volume in February 2023.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.