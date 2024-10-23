Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo Shinsei-ban Drops to #8, Voltes V: Legacy Opens at #9

Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo

(True Birth Version), the recut version of the) anime film , dropped from #5 to #8 in its third weekend. The film earned 53,346,240 yen (about US$351,500) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 360,036,180 yen (about US$2.37 million).

The film ranked at #3 in its opening weekend. The film sold 97,700 tickets and earned 156,305,640 yen (about US$1.05 million) in its first three days.

The new edition of the film opened in theaters in Japan on October 4. The new version has about 327 retaken cuts, as well as some re-dubbed lines. The new version is rated R15 +. The film's original screening run had a PG12 rating.

The original version of the film opened in Japan in November 2023, and sold 111,500 tickets for 160,106,620 yen (about US$1.07 million) in its first three days. The film earned a cumulative total of 2,472,410,610 yen (about US$16.79 million) as of January 28.

Gō Koga ( Gegege no Kitarō: Nippon Bakuretsu!! , One Piece Episode of Sabo ) directed the film at Toei Animation , and Hiroyuki Yoshino ( Macross Frontier , World Trigger , 13 episodes in 2018 GeGeGe no Kitarō ) wrote the screenplay. Tōko Yatabe (2018 GeGeGe no Kitarō 's third ending sequence unit director, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time assistant director) designed the characters.

The film is part of four "big projects" commemorating the 100-year anniversary of Shigeru Mizuki 's birth. Mizuki died in 2015 at 93 years old. Another project is the Akuma Kun anime that premiered on Netflix in November 2023.

Voltes V

The Japanese theatrical compilation film screening of, the Filipino live-action remake of the classicanime, ranked at #9 in its opening weekend in Japan.

The film opened in Japan on October 18.

The live-action project first had a theatrical screening run in April 2023 in the Philippines. Voltes V: Legacy - The Cinematic Experience covered the first part of the series. The series then premiered on the GMA-7 channel in May 2023, and aired until September 2023.

The original anime series follows five young pilots, each in command of a machine that can combine together to form the titular fighting mecha Voltes V. Using the robot, the pilots slowly beat back the alien invasion of Earth by the Boazanians, who are led by the mighty Prince Heinell.

Chō Denji Machine Voltes V is the second part of director Tadao Nagahama 's "Romance Super Robot Trilogy" ( Chō Denji Robo Combattler V forms the first part, and Tōshō Daimos is the third part). Voltes V originally aired in Japan in 1977.

The Wonderful Precure! The Movie! Doki Doki Game no Sekai de Daiboken ( Wonderful Precure! The Movie! Grand Adventure in a Thrilling Game World) film left the top 10 in its sixth weekend at the Japanese box office.

Fureru. , the new original anime film from the Super Peace Busters creative team, dropped off the top 10 in its third weekend.

Mrs. Green Apple // The White Lounge in CINEMA , the screening of the Mrs. Green Apple band's 2023-2024 concert tour, is still off the top 10 in its sixth weekend, but it still earned 48,521,800 yen (about US$319,700) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 1,767,775,100 yen (about US$11.64 million).

Eiga Given: Umi e (Given The Movie: To the Sea), the second film in the two-part sequel anime film project, stayed at #1 in the mini-theater rankings in its fifth weekend. The film earned 33,827,200 yen (about US$222,900) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 264,738,420 yen (about US$1.74 million. The film opened on September 20.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC