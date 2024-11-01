BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! TV Anime's 2nd Compilation Film's 2nd Trailer Streamed

2nd film opens in Japan on November 8

The official website for the two compilation films for the BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! anime began streaming the second trailer for the second compilation film on Thursday.

The website streamed the first trailer for the second film last week.

The first film, Haru no Hidamari, Mayoi Neko (A Sunny Spot in Spring, A Stray Cat), opened on September 27. The second film, titled Utau, Bokura ni Nareru Uta (Sing, the Song That Can Define Us), will open on November 8.

The two films will compile the television anime but also include some new footage. In particular, the second film will screen with a new "Film Live" sequence.

Director Koudai Kakimoto said that on this project, he wanted to add some focus on Rāna Kaname. He said the first film will cover the story up to episode 7 of the television series with some new story sequences about Rāna. He added that the second film will cover the story from episodes 8 to 13.

BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! premiered in Japan on Tokyo MX and streaming service ABEMA with three episodes in June 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. The anime's 13th and final episode was followed by an announcement of a new sequel titled BanG Dream! Ave Mujica , which will premiere in January 2025.

Koudai Kakimoto ( Cyborg 009 Call of Justice , Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko ) returned to the franchise to direct the new anime at SANZIGEN , and Yuniko Ayana supervised and wrote the series scripts. The opening theme song of the anime is "Hitoshizuku." The ending theme song is "Shiori" (Bookmark). MyGO!!!!! performed both songs.