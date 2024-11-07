Oshi no Ko Manga Gets 2nd Novel

Novel about Kana Arima, Akane Kurokawa launches on December 18

Image via Amazon Japan © Aka Akasaka, Mengo Yokoyari, Shueisha

Futari no Etude

announced on Thursday that it will release a second novel forand'smanga titled(Etude for Two) on December 18.is penning the novel, which will center around Kana Arima and Akane Kurokawa. Akasaka is supervising.

The series' first novel Ichiban Hoshi no Spica (Spica The First Evening Star) debuted in November 2023. Tanaka wrote the first novel as well, which follows Ai shortly after she joins B-Komachi. She decides to quit her idol career, but a promising deal with her manager Ichigo might change her mind. There is also a side story involving Sarina and Goro's meeting before the events of the series. The novel includes a bonus story written by Akasaka that was included with admission to an advance screening of the first episode of the anime.

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally. The manga has over 17.5 million copies in circulation. The manga started its final arc titled "Hoshi ni Yume ni" (Toward the Stars and Dreams) on June 27, and will end on November 14. The 16th and final compiled book volume will ship in Japan on December 18.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).

The television anime of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime has become the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history." The second season premiered on July 3, and ended last month. A third season has been green-lit.

A live-action series adaptation will debut on Amazon Prime worldwide on November 28 with eight episodes, and the sequel film will then premiere after the series in theaters on December 20.

Source: Jump J Books' X/Twitter account