Blue Box Anime Casts Yuki Ono, Kensho Ono

Voices of Sajikawa team's top-tier players

The staff for the television anime of Kōji Miura 's Blue Box ( Ao no Hako ) manga announced two more cast members on Monday.

Yūki Ono plays Shōta Hyōdō, a third-year at Sajikawa Senior High, and an opponent Haryū has never defeated in official matches.

Kenshō Ono plays Shūji Yusa, a first-year at Sajikawa Senior High and one of the best members of the badminton team.

The anime stars:

The anime debuted on television in Japan on October 3 at 11:56 p.m., and is airing on TBS and 28 affiliated networks. The series streamed on Netflix starting on October 4 (Japan time). The series is also streaming on more than 25 other streaming services in Japan after each episode's television airing. Netflix is streaming the anime weekly since October 3.

The series is airing in two consecutive cours (quarters of a year).

Yūichirō Yano ( Moyashimon , Lupin the Third: Part 5 ) is directing the anime, and Yūko Kakihara ( Buddy Daddies , Cells at Work! , Chihayafuru seasons 2-3) is overseeing the series scripts. Miho Tanino ( Tower of God , Blue Thermal ) is designing the characters. Telecom Animation Film is producing the animation, and UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is in charge of planning and production.

Official HiGE DANdism is performing the opening theme song "Same Blue," and Eve is performing the ending theme song "Teenage Blue."

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally, and describes the story:

Taiki Inomata is on the boys' badminton team at sports powerhouse Eimei Junior and Senior High. He's in love with basketball player Chinatsu Kano, the older girl he trains alongside every morning in the gym. One Spring day, their relationship takes a sharp turn ... And thus begins this brand-new series of love, sports and youth!

Miura first published the story as a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020. The magazine started the manga's serialization in April 2021. Shueisha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume volume on October 4 and will ship the 18th compiled book volume on December 4. Viz Media published the manga's 12th volume on October 1 and will ship the 13th volume on December 3. The manga has more than 5 million copies in circulation.



Sources: Comic Natalie