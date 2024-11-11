Witchy Precure!!: MIRAI DAYS Anime's Trailer Previews Opening Song, Saori Hayami's 2nd Role

The official website for Mahō Tsukai Precure!!: MIRAI DAYS , the direct sequel to the Witchy Pretty Cure! anime, unveiled a new trailer for the anime on Tuesday (which is Riko/Cure Magical's birthday). The video previews the anime's opening theme song "Dokkin◇ Mahō Tsukai Precure! Part 3 ~MIRAI DAYS~" by Rie Kitagawa . It also reveals that Saori Hayami will voice a mysterious girl named Hisui, in addition to voicing her continuing role as Kotoha Hanami/Cure Felice.

The website also announced that Rie Takahashi , Yui Horie , and Hayami are performing the anime's ending theme song "Kisekiralink" as their respective characters Cure Miracle, Cure Magical, and Cure Felice.

The original anime's main cast are returning for the anime, including:

Rie Takahashi as Mirai Asahina/Cure Miracle

©2025 魔法つかいプリキュア！！～MIRAI DAYS～製作委員会 as Mirai Asahina/Cure Miracle Yui Horie as Riko/Cure Magical

©2025 魔法つかいプリキュア！！～MIRAI DAYS～製作委員会 Saori Hayami as Kotoha Hanami/Cure Felice

©2025 魔法つかいプリキュア！！～MIRAI DAYS～製作委員会 Ayaka Saitō as Mofurun

©2025 魔法つかいプリキュア！！～MIRAI DAYS～製作委員会

Witchy Pretty Cure! : MIRAI DAYS

Witchy Pretty Cure!

Witchy Pretty Cure!

, who also directed last year'ssequel series, is credited as series director forandare animating the series.) also returns to oversee the series scripts..) is adapting's original character designs.) is composing the music.

The sequel will premiere in the " Animazing !!!" block on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliate channels on January 11, 2025 at 26:00 (effectively, January 12 at 2:00 a.m.). The original announcement for the Maho Girls Precure! sequel had slated the anime to air in 2024. The sequel's website has the tagline, "The two futures are now connected with the magic words 'Cure Up RaPaPa!'"

The Mahō Tsukai Precure!!: MIRAI DAYS sequel is one of two 20th anniversary projects that Toei Animation announced for the Precure franchise in March 2023. Toei Animation labels both projects as being aimed at fans who grew up on the original anime, along with those who are watching the franchise 's current entries. The other project was last fall's Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom television anime.

Maho Girls Precure!

aired from 2016 to 2017. The series featured themes of magic and witches, with Precures calling upon powers of legendary witches, instead of legendary warriors.

The franchise 's 21st and latest main entry, Wonderful Precure! , premiered on February 5.



