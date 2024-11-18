2nd Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 3199 Anime Film Streams 1st 9 Minutes

Film opens on Friday

The staff for Yamato yo Towa ni: Rebel 3199 ( Be Forever Yamato : Rebel 3199), the latest project in the Space Battleship Yamato remakes, began streaming the first nine minutes of the second film, "Sekijitsu no Shutsugeki" (The Assault of the Burning Sun):

Image via Bandai Namco Filmworks ©西崎義展／宇宙戦艦ヤマト3199製作委員会

The second film will open on Friday, and participating theaters will offer a special limited edition Blu-ray Disc of the film during its screening run. The film will then ship on retail Blu-ray Disc and DVD on January 29.

Daisuke Ono will perform the ending theme song for the second film. Ono stars in the films as Susumu Kodai, and he wrote the lyrics for the new ending theme.

The anime will premiere as seven films. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime under the title Star Blazers : Space Battleship Yamato 3199 .

"Kuro no Shinryaku" (Dark Invasion), the first film, opened on July 19. The film earned 58,863,050 yen (about US$385,100) in its first three days.

The new cast members joining the new films include:

Megumi Han is taking over as the role of Sasha in the second film. Megumi Han 's mother Keiko Han voiced the role in the Be Forever Yamato film.

Naomichi Yamato ( From the New World , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans episode director) is directing the new anime, with Harutoshi Fukui now also credited as supervising director along with his roles as head writer and scriptwriter as in previous anime in the series. Hideki Oka is also returning as co-writer on the script. Nobuteru Yuki is returning as character designer. Junichirō Tamamori , Mika Akitaka , and Yasushi Ishizu are credited for mechanical designs. Hiroyuki Goto is the CG producer, while Shōsuke Uechi is credited as CG director. Tomohiro Yoshida is the sound director.

As with prior anime in the series, late producer Yoshinobu Nishizaki is credited for the original work, and his son Shōji Nishizaki is credited as chief production supervisor and copyright chief supervisor. Akira Miyagawa is returning to compose the music alongside Shu Kanematsu ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses ). Akira Miyagawa 's late father and original Space Battleship Yamato composer Hiroshi Miyagawa is also credited for music.

The new project is a sequel to the Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi - Kōshō -STASHA- (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: The New Voyage Part II: Stasha) film, which opened in February 2022.

Yamato yo Towa ni ( Be Forever Yamato ) is also the title of the 1980 sequel to the original Yamato anime projects. The 1980 film's story is not set in the year 3199, but the 2004 original video anime series Dai Yamato Zero-go 's story is set in that year.

Source: Emotion Label Channel's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.