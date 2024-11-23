Demon Lord 2099 Anime's New Video Unveils Cast for Akihabara Arc

The staff for the anime of author Daigo Murasaki and illustrator Kureta 's Demon Lord 2099 ( Maou 2099 ) light novel series revealed a promotional video and key visual for the Akihabara Arc on Sunday. The video announces the new cast members for the arc, which begins with episode 8 on November 30.

(The spelling of the following names is not official)

Aya Yamane plays Reynard Hizuki Yamada.

Hisako Kanemoto plays Trat Getel.

Yōko Hikasa plays Mag Rosanta.

Setsuji Satō plays Cornea Sebuld.

The anime debuted on Tokyo MX , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and BS11 on October 12. The series is also airing on MBS , AT-X , and Chukyo TV . The series is streaming in Japan on d Anime Store and ABEMA . Crunchyroll is streaming the series in English-speaking, Latin America, and European countries, along with an English dub.

The anime stars Satoshi Hino as Demon Lord Veltol and Miku Itō as Machina.

The cast also includes:

Daisuke Namikawa as legendary hero Graham

as legendary hero Graham Masaya Matsukaze as demon lord Marcus

as demon lord Marcus Shizuka Itō as Marcus' secretary Kinohara

as Marcus' secretary Kinohara Hana Hishikawa as Takahashi

Ryo Ando (episode director for 86 , series director for Double Decker! Doug & Kirill ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Yūichirō Momose ( So I'm a Spider, So What? , The Witch and the Beast ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Ryousuke Tanigawa (chief animation director for One Punch Man (TV 2) ) is designing the characters, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director, and Tatsuya Katō is composing the music.

Shiyui is performing the opening theme song "Hollow," and sekai is performing the ending theme song "Spira."

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Fused Era Year 2099—Shinjuku. The dazzling prosperity of this massive city-state conceals a lurid darkness just beneath its surface. It is here—in this megalopolis that represents the pinnacle of human development—where the legendary Demon Lord Veltol makes his second coming. To rule this brave new world, he will have to take hold of the future for himself!

Kiiro Akashiro is drawing a manga adaptation of the novels on Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace + website.

