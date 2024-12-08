Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Films' 2nd Teaser Unveils 2025 Launch, Returning Staff

Aniplex announced in the second teaser trailer and second teaser visual for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle film trilogy on Monday that the films will open in Japanese theaters in 2025. The announcement does not specify that only the first film will open in 2025, but Aniplex did confirm that director Haruo Sotozaki and character designer/chief animation director Akira Matsushima are returning at ufotable for the trilogy.

Second teaser trailer with English subtitles

Second teaser trailer with English dub

Second teaser trailer in original Japanese

Image via The official Demon Slayer X/Twitter account

The tagline on the new visual reads, "This is where the final battle …."

The films adapts the "Infinity Castle" arc. Crunchyroll will bring the trilogy to theaters globally excluding select Asian territories and Japan.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc anime premiered on the Fuji TV channel and its affiliates with a one-hour special on May 12 at 11:15 p.m. (10:15 a.m. EDT), and ended with the 60-minute-long eighth episode in June.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc anime premiered in April 2023 with a one-hour special and aired for 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.

