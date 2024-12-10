Attack on Titan Finale Compilation Film Drops to #6, Pui Pui Molcar the Movie: MOLMAX to #9

Image via Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK anime film's website © 諫山創・講談社／「進撃の巨人」The Final Season製作委員会

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS

, a compilation of, dropped from #4 to #6 in the Japanese box office in its fifth weekend. The film earned 65,695,280 yen (about US$434,400) from Friday through Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,074,348,980 yen (about US$7.10 million).

The film opened on November 8 for a three-week limited engagement in Japanese theaters. It sold 175,000 tickets and earned 249,435,720 yen (about US$1.59 million) in its first three days.

Crunchyroll has licensed the film for release in theaters in early 2025 in the United States, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, and other select Latin American countries.

The film is 145 minutes long, with 5.1ch surround sound, and is a "brushed-up" edition of the two parts of the final season. Linked Horizon 's "Nisen-nen... Moshiku wa.... Niman-nen ato no Kimi e" (To You in 2,000... or... 20,000 Years From Now) returns as the theme song.

The Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS ( Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen ) Part 1 anime aired as a one-hour special in March 2023. The Part 2 anime aired in November 2023.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS parts 1 and 2 also streamed in Japan in single-episode format, serving as episodes 88-94 of Attack on Titan The Final Season . Toonami aired Part 2 on January 6.

, the all-new film animated with 3D CG (as opposed to the stop-motion animation in's previousanime series ), dropped from #5 to #9 in its second weekend. The film earned 22,833,800 yen (about US$151,000) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 99,732,600 yen (about US$659,600).

Pui Pui Molcar the Movie: MOLMAX opened in Japan on November 29. The film opened at #5. The film sold 46,000 tickets and earned 57,913,400 yen (about US$386,200) in its first three days.

Mankyū ( Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner , Migi & Dali , The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors ) directed the film, with original Pui Pui Molcar stop-motion series director Tomoki Misato credited as chief supervisor. Yuuko Kakihara ( Chihayafuru season 2 and 3, Cells at Work! , Buddy Daddies ) wrote the script.

The film is confirmed for a sequel.

The 45th anniversary re-release of Hayao Miyazaki 's 1979 Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro anime film dropped off the top 10 in its second week back at the box office. The film still earned 21,698,900 yen (about US$143,500) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 101,406,800 yen (about US$671,000) for its re-release.

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- , a compilation film for the Solo Leveling anime's first season and a preview of the first two episodes of Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- , dropped from #1 to #2 in the mini-theater rankings in its second week.

The compilation film for the Yohane the Parhelion -SUNSHINE in the MIRROR ( Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- ) anime dropped from #2 to #3 in the mini-theater rankings in its second week.

