That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles Game's Trailer Reveals Frieren Collaboration

"Octagram and the Millennium Mage Part 1" begins on Friday

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming on Thursday a trailer for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Tempest Stories in Japanese) action role-playing game, and it reveals a collaboration with Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe 's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ( Sōsō no Frieren ) series. The new event titled "Octagram and the Millennium Mage Part 1" begins on Friday. The video features the characters from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End voiced by their anime voice actors.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles game launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 8.

The season pass contains all three DLC and the Remember Shizu Bonus Side Quest Collection. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the Shopping Bonus Side Quest Collection. Players must clear the main game to access the DLC.

HInata joined the game in DLC 1 on August 29, which includes the scenario "A Strange Fate," 10 new types of side quests, and seven types of buildings. Veldora joined the game in DLC 2 on September 12, which includes The Fairy Queen's Labyrinth game mode, five new side quests, and seven types of buildings. Milim joined the game in DLC 3 on September 19, which includes the Martial Arts Tournament mode, four new side quests, and five types of buildings.

The game features two new stories from original light novel author Fuse : Goblin's Revenge Arc and Religious Nation Arc. The original story is also included. The game has action battles and city-building for the Jura Tempest Federation. Characters include Rimuru, Benimaru, Shion, Ranga, Shuna, Gobta, Soei, Hakuro, and Diablo. Rimuru can learn special moves from other characters by maxing out relationships with them. Players can strengthen characters through Tempest Resonance by developing their city.

The third season of the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) television anime premiered on April 5. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it also streamed an Englsh dub .

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime manga , itself an adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub . The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise in 2021.

The anime will get a fourth season and second anime film.

The Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime premiered with a two-hour special on September 29, 2023. It is the first ever television anime series to premiere in NTV 's "Kinyō Roadshow," a Friday evening programming block usually reserved for feature films. The anime then started airing later episodes on October 6 at 11:00 p.m. JST in NTV 's new anime timeslot, "FRIDAY ANIME NIGHT." The first season ran for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year) until March 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub .

The television anime will get a second season.