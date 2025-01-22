'Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!' Manga Enters Final Arc

Manga launched in 2018; inspired live-action series/film, anime, musical stage play adaptations

30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii

The 15th compiled book volume of's) manga revealed on Tuesday that the manga will enter its final arc.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Adachi, a thirty-year-old virgin, has developed the power to read people's minds by touching them. After a brush with his very handsome colleague, Adachi realizes he has a raging crush on none other than Adachi himself!

The manga began serialization on pixiv 's Gangan pixiv service in 2018.

The manga inspired a Japanese live-action television series that premiered on TV Tokyo in October 2020. Crunchyroll began streaming the series outside Japan in December 2020. The television series itself inspired a two-episode net spinoff that debuted on the Tsutaya Premium streaming service in December 2020. The series received a live-action film sequel that opened in Japan in April 2022.

The television anime debuted in January 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and is also streaming an English dub . The special edited compilation film of the anime premiered in Japan on December 13.

The manga's stage musical adaptation titled CheriMaho The Musical will run from April 11 to April 20 at Tokyo Dome City Hall in Tokyo, and from April 25-27 at the Ai Plaza Toyohashi in Aichi.

The manga also inspired a live-action Thai series.

Toyota recently launched a new manga titled Naraku no Hoshi (Star of the Abyss) on Gangan pixiv on December 28. Square Enix released the new manga's first volume on Tuesday.