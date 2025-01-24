New The Rose of Versailles Anime Film's Video Highlights André Grandier

Bonuses for theatergoers also revealed for 1st 2 weeks of film's screening

The staff for the new anime film of Riyoko Ikeda 's The Rose of Versailles manga began streaming on Friday a promotional video highlighting André Grandier.

The staff also revealed the bonuses for the first two weeks of the film's screening for theatergoers. Theatergoers will receive a reproduction of Ikeda's drafts for two famous scenes from the original manga.

Image courtesy of Flag Pictures © 池田理代子プロダクション／ベルサイユのばら製作委員会

The film will open on January 31. The mini-anime "" will debut alongside the film with a different episode for every week of the film's screening in Japan.

The film stars:

Ai Yoshimura ( Daily Lives of High School Boys . My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) is directing the film at MAPPA . Tomoko Konparu ( Ashita no Nadja , Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% ) is penning the script, and Mariko Oka ( First Love Monster , Hell Girl ) is the character designer. Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Blue Exorcist ) is serving as music producer, and is responsible for the music along with Kohta Yamamoto ( Kaina of the Great Snow Sea , 86 ).

Ayaka performs the theme song "Versailles."

The staff describes the story:

Oscar François de Jarjayes, raised as the "son" and heir of a general's family, masquerades as a beautiful woman in men's clothing. Marie Antoinette arriving from neighboring Austria as a bride to become a noble and graceful queen.. Oscar's servant and childhood friend, the commoner André Grandier. Hans Axel von Fersen, a handsome and intelligent count from Sweden. They meet in Versailles, France in the prosperous late 18th Century and live their respective destinies beautifully while being tossed about by the tides of times.

Ikeda serialized the original manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Margaret magazine from 1972 to 1973. The "story of love and destiny" is set in the intrigue-filled court of Queen Marie Antoinette before and during the upheavals of the French Revolution. Lady Oscar is a young woman raised as a man to serve in the palace guards.

Udon Entertainment began releasing the manga in English in December 2019, and has since released the entire manga in five omnibus volumes. Udon also licensed The Rose of Versailles Episodes side story manga, but has not yet released the first volume.

The manga inspired a 40-episode anime in 1979-1980 that Right Stuf released in North America in 2013 in two DVD sets. Discotek produced an HD remaster of the series, and the two-volume release shipped in 2021.

In addition to the television anime series, the manga inspired a 1990 animated film, perennial musicals by the all-female Takarazuka Revue since 1974, and a live-action 1978 French/Japanese film. More recently, DLE Inc. created authorized parody shorts with Flash animation.

The manga inspired the Shiritsu BeruBara Academy ~Versailles no Bara Re*imagination~ (Private BeruBara Academy: Rose of Versailles Re*imagination) game from Otomate . The game released in May 2019.

Source: Press release