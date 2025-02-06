Requiem of the Rose King Manga Gets Musical

Tsukasa Hiryū stars in musical running in Tokyo on April 19-27

A new official website opened on Thursday to announce that Aya Kanno 's Requiem of the Rose King ( Bara-Ō no Sōretsu ) manga is inspiring a musical that will run at the Kokumin Kyosai Co-Op Hall/Space Zero in Tokyo on April 19-27. Former Takarazuka Revue performer Tsukasa Hiryū stars as Richard.

Akiko Kodama is directing the musical. Ryū Hizuki is writing the script. Masato Kamata is in charge of the music. Shinji Rachi is the choreographer.

Requiem of the Rose King

Kanno (in'smagazine in October 2013, and ended it in January 2022.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2022. Funimation streamed the anime in Japanese and it also streamed an English dub . The anime aired for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year), for a half-year continuous run.

Requiem of the Rose King 's dark fantasy story adapts Shakespeare's Richard III. Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Richard's father, the patriarch of the House of York, is poised to become king of medieval England during the bloody Wars of the Roses. But just as success is imminent, he is abruptly cut down. Plunged into despair, Richard acts out in revenge and must face a powerful and beautiful new enemy.

Kanno launched the Requiem of the Rose King: The Queen and the Rose Knight spinoff manga in March 2022, and ended it in September 2023. Akita Shoten published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in November 2023.

Kineko Abekawa launched the King of Idol Bara-Ō no Gakuen spinoff in Monthly Princess in January 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's second and final volume shipped in November 2023.