CITY The Animation Reveals More Cast, July Debut

More staff, visual also revealed

The official website for CITY The Animation , the television anime based on Keiichi Arawi 's CITY manga, revealed the show's July debut, new visual, more staff, and more cast on Friday.

Image via CITY the Animation's website ©あらゐけいいち・講談社／CITY THE ANIMATION 製作委員会

The new cast includes:

Yoshihisa Kawahara as Tsurubishi Makabe

Image via CITY the Animation's website ©あらゐけいいち・講談社／CITY THE ANIMATION 製作委員会

Miyu Irino as Tatewaku Makabe

Image via CITY the Animation's website ©あらゐけいいち・講談社／CITY THE ANIMATION 製作委員会

Ayaka Nanase as Matsuri Makabe

Image via CITY the Animation's website ©あらゐけいいち・講談社／CITY THE ANIMATION 製作委員会

Azusa Tadokoro as Eri Amakazari

Image via CITY the Animation's website ©あらゐけいいち・講談社／CITY THE ANIMATION 製作委員会

Yū Wakui as Riko Izumi

Image via CITY the Animation's website ©あらゐけいいち・講談社／CITY THE ANIMATION 製作委員会

Tamami Tokuyama (animation director for Sound! Euphonium: Ensemble Contest Arc , key animator for Liz and the Blue Bird ) is credited as both the character designer and chief animation director. Shiori Yamazaki (background art for Violet Evergarden: The Movie , Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day ) is the art director. Additionally, Kana Miyata is the color designer, Hiroki Ueda is the director of photography, Tatsunori Kase is the 3D director, and Yōta Tsuruoka is the sound director.

Image via CITY The Animation's X/Twitter account ©あらゐけいいち・講談社／CITY THE ANIMATION 製作委員会

The anime will star:

Mikako Komatsu as Midori Nagumo

as Midori Nagumo Aki Toyosaki as Niikura

as Niikura Yui Ishikawa as Wako Izumi

Taichi Ishidate ( Violet Evergarden , Beyond the Boundary ) is directing the anime at Kyoto Animation . The anime will be the first non-sequel anime for Kyoto Animation in six years.

Kyoto Animation describes the anime:

This town, is not just a normal town.

There's laughter, love and emotional moments.

An unpredictable ordinary life presented by the residents!

Exciting stuffs come one after another. Welcome to CITY .

Arawi ( Nichijou , Helvetica Standard ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in September 2016, and ended the series in February 2021. Kodansha published the 13th and final compiled book volume in April 2021.

Vertical (now Kodansha USA ) published the entire series in English. The manga is also available on Kodansha 's K MANGA service.

The manga returned in Kodansha 's Morning magazine on December 12.