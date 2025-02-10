Chiikawa Pocket Smartphone Game to Launch in Late March

New introduction video streamed

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Chiikawa Pocket smartphone game revealed on Monday the game will now launch in late March. The staff also revealed an introduction video on Monday.

The game was originally slated to release in January, but was delayed until spring 2025. The development team explained in January it was delaying the game to improve its quality.

The game will include mini-games, costumes, and item collecting.

Nagano 's original Chiikawa manga follows the sometimes happy, sometimes sad, and a tad stressful daily life of "some sort of small, cute creature" (nanka chiisakute kawaii yatsu) known as Chiikawa. Chiikawa enjoys delicious food with bees and rabbits, toils hard every day for the rewards of work, and still maintains a smile.

The manga's anime premiered in April 2022, and it previously aired every Friday within Fuji TV 's morning news and entertainment program Mezamashi Terebi , before it began airing twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays in April 2023. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and is streaming it on HIDIVE with English subtitles.

Child actress Haruka Aoki (Liza in the Japanese dub of Mighty Express) voices the titular character Chiikawa as her first television anime voice acting role. Child actor Makoto Tanaka ( Okko's Inn ) voices Hachiware. Ari Ozawa voices Usagi.

Takenori Mihara ( Lovely Movie: Itoshi no Muco ) is directing the anime. Shūgo Tokumaru is composing the anime's music. Dōga Kōbō is producing the anime.

Nagano originally started serializing the manga under the title Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu on Twitter in January 2020.