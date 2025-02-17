Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun 2nd Season Anime Casts Kana Hanazawa

Hanazawa to voice 4th of the Seven Mysteries "Shijima-san of the Art Room"

The staff for the second season of the anime adaptation of Iro Aida 's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun ( Jibaku Shōnen Hanako-kun ) manga announced on Sunday that Kana Hanazawa will join the anime's cast as "Shijima-san of the Art Room," the fourth of the Seven Mysteries of Kamome Academy.

Yōhei Fukui (episode director for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun episode 10) is directing the main second season at Lerche , replacing first season director Masaomi Andō . Yasuhiro Nakanishi , who is in charge of series scripts, and character designer Mayuka Itou are both returning from the anime's first season. Masayoshi Ōishi performs the second season's opening theme song "L'oN."

The four-episode sequel of the short television anime of Iro Aida 's After-School Hanako-kun ( Hōkago Shōnen Hanako-kun ) spinoff manga debuted on October 7. The short anime has a returning cast and staff.

The official website for the Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun anime had announced in December 2022 that the anime project was "restarting."

The first main anime season premiered in Japan in January 2020. The show had 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series with an English dub and with English subtitles.

Yen Press is releasing the manga, and it describes the story:

"Hanako-san, Hanako-san...are you there?" At Kamome Academy, rumors abound about the school's Seven Mysteries, one of which is Hanako-san. Said to occupy the third stall of the third floor girls' bathroom in the old school building, Hanako-san grants any wish when summoned. Nene Yashiro, an occult-loving high school girl who dreams of romance, ventures into this haunted bathroom...but the Hanako-san she meets there is nothing like she imagined! Kamome Academy's Hanako-san...is a boy!

Aida launched the ongoing manga in Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine in 2014.

The first After-School Hanako-kun anime premiered on TBS in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime on the same day but at 2:00 p.m. ET — ahead of the Japanese premiere — in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

Aida launched the spinoff manga in pixiv Comic in February 2018, and ended it with the 25th chapter in October 2021. Square Enix published one compiled book volume for the manga in August 2019. Yen Press published the volume in English in April 2021.