28th Detective Conan Film Posts New Trailer, Visual

Trailer highlights Kogoro, snowy Nagano setting for April 18 film

The official website for Meitantei Conan: Sekigan no Flashback ( Detective Conan : One-Eyed Flashback), the 28th film in the Detective Conan ( Case Closed ) franchise , unveiled a new trailer and visual for the film on Wednesday. The trailer highlights Kogoro's investigation, and the film's Nagano setting.

The film will open in Japan on April 18, 2025.

The film will take place in the snowy mountains of the Nagano prefecture, and the visual depicts Conan on a snowboard. The visual prominently shows the character Yamato, an inspector in Nagano with an injured left eye, and Kogoro, a major character whose last major role in a film was back in the ninth movie Detective Conan: Strategy Above the Depths in 2005. The visual also features Taka'aki and Yui, who are also from Nagano.

Katsuya Shigehara (unit director of Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine ) is directing the film. Takeharu Sakurai (various Detective Conan movies) is writing the script.

The Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube ( Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram ) film opened last April. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, selling 2,274,333 tickets and earning 3,352,494,500 (about US$21.7 million) yen in its first three days.

The film is the highest-grossing film in the franchise , beating last year's Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine) film's 13.83 billion yen (about US$88.23 million) earnings.