Tekken 8 Game Adds DLC Character Anna Williams for Season 2

Season 2 adds 4 DLC characters, 2 new stages

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed its season 2 roadmap on Monday, including the first of four DLC characters, Anna Williams. Season 2 Character & Stage Pass and Season 2 Character Pass holders will get early access to the character on March 31, and all players will get access on April 3.

Anna will have four costumes.

The roadmap reveals a new stage will be released in summer, with a new DLC character revealed in summer, autumn, and winter. The final new stage for season 2 will launch in winter.

Tekken 8 launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on January 26. The game featured 32 characters at launch. The game crossed 2 million copies in sales worldwide in February.

The story of the newest entry, Tekken 8 , takes place nearly six months after Tekken 7 . The Guinness World Records recognize the Tekken franchise as having the longest running narrative in video game history.

Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, Hwoarang, Bryan, Azucena, Claudio, Raven, Devil Jin, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch, Victor Chevalier, Reina, Leo, Steve, Dragunov, Feng, Yoshimitsu, Shaheen, Kuma, Panda, Zafina, and Lee Chaolan were all playable characters at launch.

Eddy Gordo was added to the game last April as the first DLC character, followed by Lidia Sobieska on July 22, and Heihachi Mishima on September 30. The game's second season pass launches in spring 2025.

The game added Clive Rosfield, the protagonist of Square Enix 's Final Fantasy XVI game, as a playable character on December 16.

The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

Sources: Press release, Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.