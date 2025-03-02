I Left My A-Rank Party Anime Reveals Trailer, More Cast for Show's 2nd Part

Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed a new promotional video and visual on Sunday for the television anime of Kōsuke Unagi 's I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! ( A-Rank Party o Ridatsu Shita Ore wa, Moto Oshiego-tachi to Meikyū Shinbu o Mezasu. ) light novel series. The video previews the show's second part.

The staff also revealed more cast members, and revealed that Yuki Tanaka will perform the show's ending theme song "Mirror" for the second part.

The new cast members include (name romanizations not confirmed):

Kimiko Saitō as Maniella, a guild master in the merchant town of Duna.

Kazuhiko Inoue as Ruge, an elderly man who appears in the twilight capital Grad Shi-Im that was once called the "City of Joy."

Yuki Tanaka as Nibelung, a girl who holds in her heart the one who was once called the "Golden Shrine Maiden."

The anime premiered on January 11 on 30 channels in NTV 's network in Japan, at 24:55 JST (effectively, January 12 at 12:55 a.m. JST). The anime will run for two consecutive cours (quarters of the year). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs, and is also streaming an English dub.

Katsumi Ono ( Beast Saga , Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , Girly Air Force ) is directing the anime at BN Pictures , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Do It Yourself!! , Dropkick on My Devil! X , In the Land of Leadale ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Masakazu Yamazaki ( Augmented Reality Girls Trinary , chief animation director for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is designing the characters and is also one of the chief animation directors along with Akira Takahashi ( Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- ), Yumiko Hara ( Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! ), and Ippei Ichii ( Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack ). Akira Kikuchi ( Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- , Brave Beats ) is the action animation director and Go Sakabe ( Kizuna no Allele , Date A Live series) is composing the music.

Rei (the stage name, as a solo artist, of Kazuma Kawamura from the J-pop group The Rampage from Exile Tribe ) performs the current opening theme song "Enter," and Yuki Tanaka performs the current ending theme song "Treasure Chest."

Kodansha USA Publishing releases Yūri 's manga adaptation digitally, and describes the story:

As far as adventuring goes, supporting your party is a thankless job—even more so if you're just a lowly red mage like Yuke Feldio. So, when he gets fed up with his A-rank party of total a-holes, he ditches them for some former students—a trio of girls who just looove his company. Thing is, to conquer the world's greatest dungeon and achieve his dream, he'll have to teach these cuties a thing or two…and he may just learn there's more potential within him (and them) then he ever knew.

Kodansha debuted Unagi's original light novel series in June 2021. Yūri 's manga adaptation debuted in June 2021 in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app.

