Amazon Prime Video to Stream Gundam GQuuuuuuX TV Anime Worldwide

Anime begins streaming on April 9 in Japan

Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account © Sotsu, Sunrise

announced on Friday that it will stream the(pronounced as “g-kwux”) television anime worldwide in over 240 countries. The anime will begin streaming in Japan on April 9 at 1:00 a.m. JST.

The anime will premiere on 30 Nippon TV affiliate channels on April 8 at 24:29 JST (effectively, April 9 at 12:29 a.m.).

The story centers on Amate Yuzuriha, a high-school student living peacefully in a space colony floating in outer space. When she meets a war refugee named Nyaan, Amate is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling sport known as Clan Battle. Under the entry name "Machu," she throws herself into fierce battle day after day, piloting the GQuuuuuuX. Then an unidentified Gundam mobile suit pursued by both the space force and the police appears before her, along with its pilot, a boy named Shūji.

The Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- anime film, a re-edited version of the television anime's first four episodes, opened in Japan on January 17, and debuted at #1 at the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. It sold 352,500 tickets and earned 598,832,300 yen (about US$3.83 million) in its first three days.

The film has sold a total of 1.80 million tickets for a cumulative total of 2,965,965,500 yen (about US$19.92 million).

The film has now surpassed the total all-time Japanese earnings of 1982 Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space anime film, which earned 2.3 billion yen (about US$14.88 million in current conversion) at the Japanese box office. This makes the Gundam GQuuuuuuX film the second highest-earning film in the Gundam franchise in Japan, with Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM holding the all-time high of 4,796,455,740 yen (about US$31.05 million) as of its initial run's final weekend in May 2024. If Gundam Seed FREEDOM's special edition screenings later in 2024 are included, that film has earned a cumulative total of 5.38 billion yen (about US$35.5 million).

The Gundam GQuuuuuuX film added immersive MX4D and 4DX screenings and also added "special footage" that teases the story after the film on February 22.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web