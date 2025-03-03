Live-Action Trillion Game Film Drops to #3, Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- to #8

The live-action film ofand'smanga dropped from #1 to #3 in its third weekend at the Japanese box office. The film sold 112,000 tickets for 144,766,100 yen (about US$972,700) from Friday to Sunday. Counting the Monday holiday, the film has sold a total of 1.05 million tickets for a total of 1,446,799,900 yen (about US$9.72 million).

The film opened in Japan on February 14. The film sold 438,000 tickets and earned 616,191,900 yen (about US$4.08 million) in its first three days.

The film features an original story where Trillion Game has become one of the largest corporations in Japan and is set to take on its next venture with the opening of Japan's first casino resort.

The film features a returning cast, including Ren Meguro from idol group Snow Man as protagonist Haru Tennōji, and Hayato Sano as Manabu "Gaku" Taira. Mio Imada , Riko Fukumoto , and Kouji Kikkawa reprise their roles as Yurika Kokuryuu, Rinrin Takahashi, and Kazuki Kedouin, respectively. Other returning cast members include Kōsuke Suzuki as Tōru Hebishima, Kenjirō Tsuda as Kunugi, Terunosuke Takezai as Tadanori Nagase, Yoshitaka Hara as Shingo Sakura, Akari Akase as Mizuki, and Jun Kunimura as Kazuma Kokuryū.

Yoshiaki Murao returned to direct the film, and Daisuke Habara returned to write the script. Hideaki Kimura composed the music.

The live-action film of's manga rose back from #9 to #5 in its sixth weekend. The film earned 87,011,200 yen (about US$584,600) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 820,000 tickets for a cumulative total of 1,109,505,900 yen (about US$7.45 million).

The film opened in theaters in Japan on January 24. The film ranked at #3 in its opening weekend. The film sold 160,000 tickets and earned 225,933,800 yen (about US$1.46 million) in its first three days.

Kento Yamazaki (live-action Alice in Borderland , Kingdom, Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku , The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. , Orange , HYOUKA , Your Lie in April ) plays the protagonist Kurō Kumogakure, and Minami Hamabe ( Godzilla Minus One , Shin Kamen Rider , live-action Kakegurui , Saki, The Promised Neverland ) plays the heroine Ayaka Noguchi. Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku , Saint Young Men , The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. films) wrote and directed the film. Creepy Nuts performs the theme song "doppelgänger."



Image via Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's website © Sotsu, Sunrise

Theanime film dropped from #4 to #8 in its seventh weekend. The film earned for 80,709,700 yen (about US$542,100) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 1.80 million tickets for a cumulative total of 2,965,965,500 yen (about US$19.92 million).

The film has now surpassed the total all-time Japanese earnings of 1982 Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space anime film, which earned 2.3 billion yen (about US$14.88 million in current conversion) at the Japanese box office. This makes the Gundam GQuuuuuuX film the second highest-earning film in the Gundam franchise in Japan, with Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM holding the all-time high of 4,796,455,740 yen (about US$31.05 million) as of its initial run's final weekend in May 2024. If Gundam Seed FREEDOM's special edition screenings later in 2024 are included, that film has earned a cumulative total of 5.38 billion yen (about US$35.5 million).

The Gundam GQuuuuuuX film opened in Japan on January 17, and debuted at #1 at the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. It sold 352,500 tickets and earned 598,832,300 yen (about US$3.83 million) in its first three days.

The Gundam GQuuuuuuX film added immersive MX4D and 4DX screenings and also added "special footage" that teases the story after the film on February 22.



Nintama Rantaro

franchise

the Movie: The Dokutake Ninja Team's Strongest Strategist), the first anime film in theanimein 13 years, dropped from #5 to #10 in its 11th weekend. The film earned 63,302,230 yen (about US$425,100) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 1.87 million tickets for a cumulative total of 2,812,037,090 yen (about US$18.88 million).

The film opened in Japan on December 20. It sold 198,000 tickets in its first weekend, including advanced screenings, earning 295 million yen (about US$1.87 million) from Thursday through Sunday.

The movie is based on Kazuhisa Sakaguchi 's 2013 novel of the same name, which centers on Rantaro's teacher Hansuke Doi losing a battle against Sonnamon and Zatto Konnamon becoming a teacher at Ninjutsu Academy. Yasuhiro Mamiya voices Happōsai Hieta, replacing the late Shōzō Iizuka , who voiced the character in the anime series. In addition, Naniwa Danshi members Ryūsei Ōnishi and Jōichirō Fujiwara appear in the film as guest voice actors.

Masaya Fujimori ( Doraemon movies) returned from the previous film to direct the new one at Ajia-do , the same animation studio for the television series. Original novel writer Sakaguchi wrote the screenplay.



The Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- movie, described as "Japan's first interactive film," dropped out of the top 10 in its second weekend, but still earned 91,558,800 yen (about US$614,900) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 332,647,600 yen (about US$2.23 million).

COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing dropped out of the top 10 in its seventh weekend.

The 4K remaster screening of Mamoru Oshii 's Ghost in the Shell film ranked at #1 in mini-theaters in its opening weekend. The 4K remaster screening of Mamoru Oshii 's Ghost in the Shell: Innocence film ranked at #2 in mini-theaters in its opening weekend.

Thunderbolt Fantasy: Tōriken Yūki Saishūshō , the "final chapter" movie for the Thunderbolt Fantasy puppet show franchise , dropped from #1 to #3 in the mini-theater rankings in its second weekend. The film opened at #1 in the mini-theater rankings.

The Shinran Jinsei no Mokuteki opened at #5 in the mini-theater rankings.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2, link 3), comScore via KOFIC