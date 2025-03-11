TAAF 2025 Awards Honor Student Film 'Yobi and Amari: Story of Spares'

Tokyo Anime Award Festival held from March 8-11 in Ikebukuro

The Tokyo Anime Award Festival announced that Miou Hiruma's "Yobi and Amari: Story of Spares" animation has won the 2025 Student Award. The film screened at Mixalive TOKYO on March 8 and 9.

The organization describes the story:

A splendid stage of playing cards is small enough to fit in the palm of one's hand. The performers, or 54 cards, entertain guests night after night on the table. Meanwhile, Yobi and Amari—blank spare cards—are constantly frustrated because they haven't yet once been able to perform on stage but instead must keep training backstage in case they need to stand in. Then, one day, an accident happens and Jack the Diamond is destroyed by fire.

The festival also announced its honorees in the Animation Merit Award category, which include Soreike! Anpanman producer Shunzō Katō , and Dragonball creator Akira Toriyama .

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End won the television category and Look Back won the animated film category. Other winners at this year's event include Hiroyuki Yoshino ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed , GeGeGe no Kitarō (TV 2018) , Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion ), Kiyotaka Oshiyama ( Look Back , Flip Flappers ), and Tōko Yatabe ( The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe , Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , The Dragon Dentist ), among others.

TAAF had announced the winners of the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Awards on November 28.

