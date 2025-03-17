News
Voice Actor Shiki Aoki Goes on Hiatus Due to Health
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kawadon Entertainment and Nippon Columbia had announced on March 14 that Aoki had to cancel his scheduled appearance on the "motto! DereSta⭐Night" livestream that evening due to his health.
Aoki is best known for playing Asuka Ninomiya from The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls game and the Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Theater anime. He also played Kaoru Tsutsui in Real Girl, Asuta in Helck, Makoto Asada in Cardfight!! Vanguard GZ, Mayuko Nise in High-Rise Invasion, Lottecia in Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama- and its sequel Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Doom of Dragon's Sanctuary-, Homura Kōgetsu in Edens Zero, Hyūrumi in Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon, and Matataki Raimon in Stardust Telepath, among others.
Aoki came out as a transgender man in 2020.
Source: Kawadon Entertainment's website (link 2) via Otakomu