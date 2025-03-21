Kaiju No. 8 Anime Previews 2nd Season in New Teaser Trailer

2nd season debuts in July

A stage event for the Kaiju No. 8 franchise at AnimeJapan 2025 revealed a new teaser trailer on Saturday for the anime's second season. The video has English subtitles that can be toggled on.

Crunchyroll also revealed a new English-subtitled video on Friday for the compilation film of the first Kaiju No. 8 anime season, titled Kaiju No. 8 : Mission Recon.

Image via kaiju-no8.net ©防衛隊第3部隊 ©松本直也／集英社

Crunchyroll

andwill screen the film "in an event-style release" in theaters in the United States and Canada on April 13, 14, and 16. The screenings will be available in both Japanese with English subtitles, and dubbed in English.

The film will open in 32 theaters in Japan for three weeks only starting on March 28, and will include the new original episode "Hoshina's Day Off."

The American band OneRepublic performs the ending theme song "Invincible (from Kaiju No. 8 )" as the ending theme for the "Hoshina's Day Off" part of the film.

Multiple staff members from the first season are returning for the new episode. Yūto Tsukuda ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma original creator) is credited as the writer for the new episode's original story, and Yuichiro Kido ( Dr. Stone ) is the scriptwriter. The story follows Reno on a day off, who senses something unusual with Hoshina, who is also on his day off, and follows him along with Iharu.

The anime's second season will debut in July 2025. Crunchyroll will stream the new season. Kōki Uchiyama will join the cast as Gen Harumi in the second season.

The first season premiered on TV Tokyo in April 2024 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime with English subtitles, and also streamed an English dub. The anime streamed on X (formerly Twitter ) as well worldwide in real time as it aired on TV in Japan, at the exact time the anime aired.

Shigeyuki Miya ( Onihei ) and Tomomi Kamiya directed the anime. Ichirō Ōkouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion ) handled the series composition and screenplay. Tetsuya Nishio ( Naruto ) was the character designer and chief animation director. Mahiro Maeda ( Shin Godzilla ) designed the monsters. Shinji Kimura ( Tekkonkinkreet ) was the art director. Yuta Bando ( BELLE ) composed the music.

Production I.G ( Ghost in the Shell ) handled animation production, and Studio Khara ( Rebuild of Evangelion ) was in charge of kaiju designs and artworks.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English digitally and physically. Shueisha also publishes the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service under the title Monster #8 , and it describes the story:

A man working a job far removed from his childhood dreams gets wrapped up in an unexpected situation…! Becoming a monster, he aims once again to fulfill his lifelong dream…!

Matsumoto launched the ongoing manga in July 2020 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website.

The franchise also has a spinoff manga and an upcoming game for smartphones and PC. A livestream for the game will take place on April 25.

Source: Stage event at AnimeJapan 2025 (Ken Iikura-Gross)