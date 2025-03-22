News
Sakamoto Days Anime Reveals More Cast, Visual for Show's 2nd Part
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
A stage event at AnimeJapan 2025 on Saturday revealed a new visual and one more cast member for the television anime of Yuuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days manga. The new visual is for the show's second part. The new cast member is Kōki Uchiyama as Gaku.
Masaki Watanabe (KADO - The Right Answer, Bartender, several Battle Spirits anime) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment. Taku Kishimoto (BLUELOCK, Haikyu!!, Moriarty the Patriot) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yō Moriyama (Lupin the IIIrd: Goemon's Blood Spray, Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone) is the character designer.
Vaundy performs the opening theme song "Hashire Sakamoto" (Run, Sakamoto). Conton Candy performs the ending theme song "Futsū" (Normal).
Suzuki published a one-shot titled "Sakamoto" in Jump Giga in December 2019, and then launched the main manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2020.
Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the manga:
Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villaines and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! the chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!
Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print.
Source: Sakamoto Days stage at AnimeJapan 2025