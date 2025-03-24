Heesu in Class 2 BL Webtoon's Live-Action Adaptation Premieres on March 28

The Korean streaming platform for Boys-Love shows Heavenly announced on Saturday that the live-action adaptation of BL webtoon Heesu in Class 2 will premiere on March 28.

Image via Heavenly's X Account © Heavenly

Sang-jun Lee (who played a guard on Squid Game season 2) stars as Seung-won Kim, an intense student who hates wasting time and is fully committed to getting into college. While he seems disinterested in anything outside of academics, he's secretly in love with Hee-soo and only has eyes for him—earning him the nickname “Hee-soo fool.” As Seung-won finds more excuses to spend time with Hee-soo under the pretense of "relationship advice," he slowly inches closer to confessing his feelings.

Based on the webtoon by Lily, which boasts a 9.7+ rating on Lezhin Comics, Heesu in Class 2 tells a story of first love, friendship, and emotional growth through the lens of Heesu—a seemingly ordinary boy harboring secret struggles—and those around him. The series delivers a message of love and empathy that may resonate with anyone who has experienced the bittersweet pains of youth.

The English version of Heesu in Class 2 is not currently available.

Source: Financial News (A-jin Han)