The Unaware Atelier Master Anime Gets Same-Day English Dub

dub

announced that it would stream a same-day Englishfor the television anime of's) light novel series. Thebegins streaming alongside the advance streaming of the anime in Japan on March 30.

The English dub cast includes:

The English dub crew includes:

The anime streams one week in advance of its television broadcast premiere on the d Anime Store and ABEMA services. It will then run on Japanese television on April 6 on the Tokyo MX channel at 10:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EDT), on YTV on April 7, and on BS- NTV on April 8.

Hisashi Ishii ( Rainy Cocoa in Hawaii , Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) is overseeing the series scripts, Miyuki Nakamura (sub-character designer for Banana Fish , Psycho-Pass ) is designing the characters, and Harikemu Wata is composing the music.

MeseMoa. performs the opening theme song "FACSTORY." and LOT SPiRiTS performs the ending theme song "Haru ni Kiete" (Vanish in the Spring).

Additional staff members include:

Alpha Manga is releasing the manga adaptation digitally, and it describes the story:

One day, Kurt, a kind-hearted boy, is suddenly kicked out of the Hero's Party for being "useless". He finds that his aptitude for weapons, magic, and all other combat-related skills is the lowest rank, so he takes odd-jobs repairing the castle walls and digging for minerals to make a living, where his exceptional abilities are immediately revealed. He proves to be skillful in cooking, building, mining, crafting magical tools--in fact, his aptitude for every skill unrelated to combat had an SSS-ranking! Kurt, however, seems completely unaware to his talent and ends up saving people, the town, and even the country through his unaware actions!?

AlphaPolis published the first novel volume in March 2019, and published the 11th volume on March 19. Zounose illustrates the novel series.

Naharu Furukawa launched the manga adaptation on AlphaPolis ' website in December 2019. The manga's eighth compiled book volume shipped on March 19.

