Viz Media Appoints Brad Woods as President/CEO, Ken Sasaki as Chairman/Executive Advisor

announced on Monday that it is appointing Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officeras its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Current President and CEO(pictured right) will move into the role of Chairman & Executive Advisor.

Viz promoted Sasaki to President and CEO in 2012. He joined the company in February 2008 as Vice President of Strategy and Business Development. He played an important role in Viz's digital content distribution. He also directed and oversaw the financial and operational concerns for the company's businesses. As Chairman, Sasaki will continue to shape the company's direction as it enters its next phase of global expansion.

Woods joined Viz in 2015 as a Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). He has led marketing, licensing, public relations, and business development for the company. Woods previously worked at DreamWorks Animation as Senior Vice President, where he was involved in marketing of films such as Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, and How To Train Your Dragon. He has also held senior positions at Mattel and Warner Bros.

Viz Media launched its digital manga service Viz Manga in May 2023. The app's catalog includes simultaneous English releases of ongoing manga from Shogakukan for "the first time," as well as classic manga titles. The service features over 10,000 chapters of both Shogakukan and Shueisha titles. Viz Manga is only available in the United States and Canada, and subscription costs US$1.99 per month. Viz continues to offer its separate Shonen Jump service.

