Kamitsubaki Studio Announces Kamitsubaki Academy Newspaper Club Game

Urban investigation school adventure launches for PC

Kamitsubaki Studio announced on Friday a new game in its Kamitsubaki City series titled Kamitsubaki Gakuen Shimbunbu ( Kamitsubaki Academy Newspaper Club ) for PC via Steam . The company streamed a trailer:

The game features pixel graphics and two main gameplay segments: story and investigation. The urban investigation school adventure follows an amnesiac protagonist and five characters of the newspaper club: Kafu Morisaki, Rime Tanioki, Haru Asanushi, Sekai Yorukawa, and Koko Rinne.

Kazuhide Oka is developing the game and its scenario. Narume is handling the character designs and art. Strobo (PHASE STUDIO) is in charge of the graphics and logo.

A game demo will be playable at an event at the Sunshine City Cultural Center Building in Ikebukuro on April 19-20.

Kamitsubaki Studio released the Kamitsubaki City Regenerate visual novel on March 13. The Kamitsubaki City Regenerate game's and the Kamitsubaki City Virtual Reality game share the same story. The former has a visual novel presentation while the latter has a 3D style.

Kamitsubaki Studio launched the Girls Made Pudding game for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on April 10.

The television anime of Kamitsubaki Studio 's Kamitsubaki-Shi Kensetsu-chū. ( Kamitsubaki City Under Construction ) project will premiere on 27 TBS and 27 affiliated channels throughout Japan last July.

Kamitsubaki Studio has been developing the user-participation project since 2019, with a community of over 20,000 users in alternate reality game and "table-talk" role-playing game experiences. The story unravels the mysteries hidden in the virtual city of Kamitsubaki, leading to the restoration of order and peace on its streets.

The project's Kamitsubaki-Shi Kyōsō-chū ( Kamitsubaki City Ensemble ) rhythm game debuted on iOS, Android, PC via Steam , Switch and PlayStation 5 last August.