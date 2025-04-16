Offering My Virginity to a Gangster, XL Boss Anime Get English Dubs

© 村上晶／Suiseisha Inc

Sazanami Sōshi ni Shojo o Sasagu ~Saa, Jikkuri Medemashō ka~

announced on Wednesday that it is producing English dubs for, the anime of'smanga, and), the anime adaptation of'smanga. The dubs will premiere on April 19 on's OceanVeil with new episodes on Saturdays.

The dub for Offering My Virginity to a Gangster stars Richard Barcenas as Soshi Sazanami and Elizabeth Ryan as Nagisa Amami.

The dub staff includes:

The anime premiered the first episode on the AnimeFesta service in March 2023, before streaming began on the YouTube and Niconico services that April. (The more explicit premium version is exclusive to AnimeFesta , while the on-air version streams for free on all services.) The anime also ran that April on the Tokyo MX and BS11 television channels.

The manga centers on a 26-year-old virgin office worker named Nagisa. She takes a trip with the aim of improving on her shyness, and has a chance meeting with a yakuza member named Sazanami . She begins a relationship with him after they stay together for one night.

XL Boss

The Englishforstarsas Sudo, Dee Simmons as Saki, andas Narita.

The dub staff includes:

ADR Director – P.M. Seymour

Director – Assistant Director – Michaela Laws

ADR Engineer – Steve “Warky” Nunez

Engineer – Steve “Warky” Nunez Quality Assurance – Sean Tay , Paul Davey , Shane Tay , Brian Rollins

, , , Subtitles – Danny Miller / L.L.

/ L.L. Localization Supervisor – Kevin Frane

The anime premiered on television on Tokyo MX and other networks and also begin streaming in October 2019.

The story centers on Saki Watase, a female office worker who is running out of money. She takes a part-time job as a product tester and has to review an XL-size condom. Keisuke Sudō, Saki's "demon boss" she dislikes, reveals that he is XL-size. A romance then develops between Saki and Keisuke.

WWWave Corporation 's new anime streaming platform OceanVeil had a soft launch on March 11 worldwide (the platform may not be available in some countries during the soft launch), except Japan. The platform initially lists censored and uncensored WWWave titles including On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest , Adam's Sweet Agony , and Taisho Era Contract Marriage , among others. Some titles' on-air censored version are free to watch on the platform, and some titles also have 30-second previews for every episode that can be watched for free. To watch some episodes in full (censored or uncensored), users must subscribe at US$12.99 per month. Payment is currently by PayPal only.

OceanVeil is partnering with dubbing company Ascendent Animation , and premiered on the platform the latter's English dub of Everything for Demon King Evelogia , and two of its award-winning titles, The Titan's Bride and Fire in his Fingertips : My Childhood Friend is a Firefighter .

OceanVeil will gradually add more titles, including English-dubbed titles from Ascendent Animation .

The platform plans for a full launch this spring, and is announcing more titles in the coming weeks.

WWWave Corporation previously stated to ANN that it plans to make the platform community-centered "to foster a vibrant community for anime enthusiasts of all tastes, blending mainstream and niche content seamlessly." According to OceanVeil , the service will have "An ocean of anime for you to watch, but hidden under the veil [are those titles] you always watch but don't share with your friends." Currently users can switch between "SFW" and "NSFW" versions of the platform.

OceanVeil staff stated the platform will have shows that cannot be found on other platforms. The platform will include WWWave Corporation and Suiseisha titles in their uncensored format, along with other undisclosed titles, including titles that are not mature titles. OceanVeil stated the service plans to have works ranging from shonen to adult, adding, "There are so many anime titles that fall through the tracks, especially adult titles. We want to make a safe place for people to explore their desires... We're trying to bridge the gap between people who love anime, but also love to see the sexy stuff but don't want anyone to know."

WWWave Corporation owns the AnimeFesta programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 30 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risqué in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online.

WWWave Corporation releases many of these anime titles in English on its Coolmic website. Coolmic also releases manga in English from the company.

WWWave Corporation launched the Deregula anime label in June 2023 to begin producing anime of other companies' IPs. The company plans to release four new animated titles a year under the Deregula label while also continuing to produce its AnimeFesta titles at the same pace of at least four titles per year. Yandere Dark Elf is Deregula 's first announced anime.

