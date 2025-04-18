Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe Arc Anime's English Dub Premieres on April 25

New season debuted on January 11

The official website for thefranchise announced on Thursday that the English dub for the) anime will debut on April 25, with new episodes streaming on Fridays at 7:00 p.m. EDT on the franchise'schannel.

The English dub will star:

The website describes the story:

After the conclusion of the Destined Showdown, Akina and the other Vanguard fighters are enjoying their peaceful days when a missive arrives.

It is an invitation to “DELUXE”, the tournament to determine the strongest Vanguard fighter! The third iteration of the tournament is packed with must-see matchups produced by AI Gui, featuring the miraculous return of Michiru Hazama, and the legendary strongest fighter of Mythisch, Kagetsu Yakumo.

And in the midst of this tournament, Akina is faced with a question posed to him by Nao's mentor Kagetsu: “What is your reason for playing Vanguard?” What is the meaning behind this question? And how will Akina respond?

The quest for the pinnacle of DELUXE begins now!

The Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe Arc anime premiered on January 11. Kis-My-Ft2 performs the opening theme song "Meramera" and Hina Aoki performs the ending theme song "Amairo."

The Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez anime premiered in Japan in January 2024, and it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video , d Anime Store , and Niconico streaming services, and on the Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime. The English dub of the anime premiered in April 2024 on the franchise's YouTube channel.

Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 premiered on July 6 and had 13 episodes. The English dub debuted on October 25.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime's first two seasons launched the franchise's "D Series" in April 2021. The Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime's first season, which premiered in July 2022, is considered the third overall season of the D Series. The second and third seasons (which premiered in January 2023 and July 2023 respectively) are the D Series' fourth and fifth seasons, respectively. The series' sixth season is Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez , and Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 is the overall seventh season. Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe-hen is the eighth season, and the ninth season will start around the middle of 2025.

Bushiroad originally announced that it would produce up to nine seasons for the current "D Series" of the Cardfight!! Vanguard anime. The company then later announced it is planning the 10th season and beyond for the D series.